CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 3/25/2021 roundup

Vaccination news tops tonight’s roundup:

VACCINE SUPPLY: In two state briefings today, it was mentioned that the state is expecting more than 400,000 doses of vaccine next week, the most ever – just in time for 2 million more people to become eligible as of next Wednesday. So far, more than 1 million people are fully vaccinated. Next week’s allocation, the state says, will include the first significant allocation of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about 42,000 doses.

BUT OTHERWISE … acting state health officer Dr. Scott Lindquist warned in the morning briefing that in the realm of “cautious optimism,” he’s “more cautious than optimistic” because of cases rising in some counties. Not all, though – 23 counties have fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people. Here’s the newest statewide situation report.

SPEAKING OF NUMBERS … here are the newest King County numbers, from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – today’s cumulative totals:

*86.373 people have tested positive, 336 more than yesterday’s total

*1,458 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,251 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*956,675 people have been tested, 3,203 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 84,859/1,444/5,199/940,597.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 125.4 million cases worldwide, 30 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL-RULE CHANGE: During his briefing this afternoon, Gov. Inslee said the state “is embracing” the CDC guidance that says a 3-foot separation between students is safe.

IN-PERSON GRADUATIONS? Seattle Public Schools tells WSB it’s a possibility.

FREE FOOD ON FRIDAY: Food Lifeline distributes free food boxes 2-5 tomorrow at its South Park HQ (815 S. 96th).

NO FOOD DISTRIBUTION TOMORROW … at Highland Park Improvement Club, which tells us their distribution team is dealing with a positive test.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? here are links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Here’s another multi-provider search to try

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

