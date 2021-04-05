CORONAVIRUS: Monday 4/5/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic information:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*89,643 people have tested positive, 604 more than yesterday’s total

*1,472 people have died, unchanged since yesterday

*5,381 people have been hospitalized, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*981,183 people have been tested, 4,826 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 87,567/1,461/5,303/964,809.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 131.7 million cases, 2,860,000 deaths – 555,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

FAMILY SURVEY: If you have a Seattle Public Schools 6th through 11th grader, the survey on whether you’ll xtick with all-remote learning or go hybrid is due tomorrow.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Here’s our ongoing list – updated when we get tips:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments (updated) here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco, Bartell Drugs

*Sea Mar clinics

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (April 9th) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!