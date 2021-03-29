CORONAVIRUS: Monday 3/29/2021 roundup

Big week – with vaccine eligibility expanding dramatically on Wednesday. But first, here’s our nightly roundup of local pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*87,567 people have tested positive, 185 more than yesterday’s total

*1,461 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*5,303 people have been hospitalized, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*964,809 people have been tested, 5,251 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 85.629/1,452/5,220/949,161.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 127.5 million cases, 2,791,000 deaths – 550,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

STILL IN THE DANGER ZONE: Here’s county health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin‘s advice, in a Twitter thread, on working to hold off a fourth wave.

TEST SITE NOT CLOSING AFTER ALL: One week after we learned the West Seattle testing/vaccination site was set to become vaccination-only as of this Wednesday, the city changed the plan today, and will continue offering testing there (Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot, 2801 SW Thistle) at least through April 17.

KING COUNTY VACCINATION MILESTONE: More than 1,000,000 doses administered.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY: Announced today by the state Health Department:

Phase Finder, the state’s online vaccine eligibility tool, will no longer be required to verify COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting March 31. That means that people who want a vaccine should check DOH’s prioritization guidance webpage to see when they are eligible to get vaccinated. Those who are eligible can then use Vaccine Locator to find an appointment. After March 30, those who visit the Phase Finder site will be directed to Vaccine Locator. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has informed vaccine providers of this change. DOH has asked that providers no longer require Phase Finder to schedule an appointment or ask for it when patients arrive for their appointment.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Here’s our ongoing list:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)\

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

SCHOOL SURVEY: Seattle Public Schools is reminding elementary families to answer the latest reopening-related survey by Wednesday.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (April 2nd) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!