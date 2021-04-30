CORONAVIRUS: Friday 4/30/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY: The city-run vaccination site in West Seattle is now taking walk-ups of any vaccine-eligible age (though appointments are still recommended to guarantee time slots). The hub will try out evening hours next Wednesday, too.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: Even while acknowledging that King County is looking likely to roll back to Phase 2 in a week, Dr. Jeff Duchin says he sees reasons for optimism. Overall – hospitalizations are up, deaths are down. Watch his briefing here.

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, the daily stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*98,095 people have tested positive, 475 more than yesterday’s total

*1,525 people have died, 11 more than yesterday’s total

*5,827 people have been hospitalized, 43 more than yesterday’s total

*1,038,291 people have been tested, 2,219 more than yesterday’s total

On to our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*1,190,224 people have received one dose

*783,936 people have received both doses

*1,691,845 doses have been allocated to King County (not counting pharmacy programs)

One week ago, the first four totals were 95,470/1,502/5,645/1,023,092, and the vaccination totals were 1,076,724/681,274/1,511,775.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 151.3 million cases, 3,176,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

CHANGES FOR LONG-TERM-CARE FACILITIES: The state is aligning its guidance with recent federal changes:

The changes will allow residents who are fully vaccinated to choose to have close contact with other fully vaccinated individuals and to not wear source control during the activity. This change reflects the continuing progression towards returning long term care facilities to a more normal state by allowing residents to have greater contact with their fellow residents, reducing the stark social isolation many have faced during the past year.

