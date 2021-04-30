VACCINATION: City’s West Seattle hub now open to all walk-ups, appointments not required. Also – an evening opportunity

12:10 PM: Thanks for the tips! We’ve confirmed with the mayor’s office that the West Seattle vaccination hub is now open to ALL walk-ups, not just a certain age (aside from the 16+ minimum). Spokesperson Kelsey Nyland tells WSB that appointments are still advised to guarantee your shot (first or second), but until further notice, they’re not required any more. The hub is on the south side of the parking lot at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, 2801 SW Thistle – look for the driveway just east of the Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center building. The hub is currently Mondays-Saturdays, ~9 am-4:30 pm.

ADDED 12:33 PM: And if those hours don’t work for you, the city just announced they’re giving evening hours a try. This Wednesday (May 5th), the West Seattle hub will offer vaccinations until 7:30 pm. The city says, “If appointments are high, SFD will expand this pilot.” (The Seattle Fire Department runs the WS hub.)