Body found in Duwamish River

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in the Duwamish River. They received a report around 11 am of a body spotted in the river off a dock in the 5400 block of West Marginal Way SW, which cross-references to the Lafarge plant. The initial police report says, “Patrol coordinated with the Harbor Unit and local businesses to use their property and equipment to assist with recovering the body,” but no other information is available so far – no age, gender, possible cause of death. Right now SPD says this is just classified as a “death investigation.”