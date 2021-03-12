YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School students supporting Dress For Success

We often feature school-related fundraisers. Today, one with a twist: West Seattle High School students are asking you to join them in supporting a nonprofit. WSHS senior Lexi Reifel explains: “In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’ve teamed up with a local non-profit organization, Dress for Success Seattle … Women have been the hardest-hit employment group with the onset of Covid; that’s why now more than ever it’s critical we help our local unemployed and underemployed women!” Here’s the announcement:

Join the WSHS Feminist Club in supporting and amplifying Dress for Success Seattle, the local affiliate of the global non-profit that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to thrive in work and in life.

WSHS Feminist Club is raising awareness of Dress for Success Seattle’s programs, and raising funds. We’ve set the goal to raise $2,000 in the month of March for Women’s History Month, investing in DFS Seattle’s always-FREE programs in service to women achieving financial stability, please donate here to continue the vital work of empowering women in the Seattle community.

All proceeds net expenses will be held in trust by Seattle Public Schools until disbursed to Dress for Success Seattle, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization