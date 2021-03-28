What’s ahead for your West Seattle Sunday

(Early-spring flowers, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Last Sunday in March – besides the weather alert, here’x what’s happening:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: It’s Palm Sunday; as we do every week, we’ve updated our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (a few offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

PASSOVER: Tonight is the second night of Passover. West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah is celebrating – details here.

FAUNTLEROY EGG HUNT: Go look for the eggs hidden by the Fauntleroy Community Association! Details are here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

POETRY IN THE JUNCTION: Typewriter poet Sean Petrie plans to be outside Pegasus Book Exchange (4553 California SW) during the market, weather permitting.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)’

THEATER: Four comedy shorts from “All in the Timing” will be performed live online by Twelfth Night Productions again today, 3 pm. Our calendar listing has ticket/viewing info.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 7:34 pm!

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!