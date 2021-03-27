ALSO THIS WEEKEND: Fauntleroy Community Association egg hunt

In our coverage of this month’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting, we mentioned the group planned a community egg hunt – board members would hide non-perishable eggs around the area. This morning, we got word it’s happening this weekend: “FCA has hidden hundreds of wooden and plastic eggs full of surprises around the Fauntleroy business triangle, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and surrounding neighborhoods.” If you find one, you’re invited to post a photo on social media and tag it #FCAEggHunt. FCA’s announcement adds, “Any plastic eggs you can’t reuse may be dropped off in bins located at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, located at 9131 California Ave SW, or 8801 Fauntleroy Way SW
West Seattle, Washington
27 Saturday
| 0 COMMENTS