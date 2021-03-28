West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: The calm after the storm

March 28, 2021 5:20 pm
(Photo by David Hutchinson)

After 5+ blustery hours, the weather has calmed, without reports power outages or downed trees this time around. The National Weather Service says it’ll stay breezy for the hours ahead – and dark clouds on the horizon suggest the rain might return – but one thing has vanished from the forecast – the mention of possible snow mixed in. The weather is getting drier faster than predicted, and should be clear by the early morning hours, when temperatures will drop into the 30s. And then – sunshine is on the way,

