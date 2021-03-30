WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s up

(Photo by Gill Loring)

Happening in the hours ahead:

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE STATUS REPORT: 10-10:30 am online, hear how things are going for the joint venture of the ports of Seattle and Tacoma:

This virtual address will feature NWSA CEO John Wolfe, NWSA Managing Member Co-Chairs for years 2020 and 2021, and other NWSA team members sharing key insights about the recent and upcoming work of NWSA. Also, NWSA will announce the North Star Award recipients who are making notable contributions to our region’s economic and environmental vitality. The program will recognize the Environmental Stewardship Award and Cargo Anchor Award winners.

RSVP here to get the link.

BOOK DISCUSSION: Alki UCC hosts a six-week online group discussing “The Book of Joy,” starting at 2 pm today. Details in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, March 30, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, April 1, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that acts to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 6:30 pm, online presentation with Patrice Lewis of We Speak Medicare (WSB sponsor) – our calendar iisting has details, including how to get the participation link.

NANTES PARK IMPROVEMENTS: You’re invited to an online “community review” at 7 pm, looking at proposed improvements for the west Admiral park. Our preview includes attendance info.

(Alki sunset from last weekend, photographed by David Hutchinson)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 7:37 pm.

Are we missing anything today/tonight? Text 206-293-6302 – thank you!