WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Seeing snow-coated ‘siblings’

March 8, 2021 10:16 am
While we’re working on the rest of the day’s news – a quick look at a striking sight this morning: Before the clouds move back in, the Olympic Mountains are out in all their snow-coated glory. The photos – by Kyle Reichenbach, above, and David Hutchinson, below, focus on the Olympic peaks known as The Brothers.

Fun fact: The Brothers have a West Seattle connection – according to this infopage from the Washington Trails Association, the peaks are named after Edward and Arthur Fauntleroy, members of the same family whose name graces a West Seattle neighborhood. Their highest point is 6,842 feet.

