From Tina:

I noticed my car was stolen this morning at 5:50 am. I last saw it at 6 pm last night.

It’s a 1998 Volkswagen Jetta GLS. Dark blue. Stick shift. Plate # APV8292. It’s the only car I’ve ever owned. I’ve had it for 20 years. I live in S. Delridge, next to the Police Station. It looks similar to this. Looks darker in cloudy weather. Looks similar even w/ door striping removed. Rear right light is busted; it’s a round crack.