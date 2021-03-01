WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating gunfire around 6 pm at 30th and Graham in High Point. No injuries reported, but police confirmed to us at the scene that they found several casings at that intersection. One nearby resident told us by email that she heard several shots and then “two vehicles sped off” – described by her husband as a Mercedes and Mustang that “came back after a few minutes, but no more shots were fired, and they sped off again.” Police had the intersection taped off for a while so they could check for evidence, but have since removed the tape, and the street’s back open.