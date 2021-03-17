WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car thefts thwarted

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

THWARTED THEFT #1: This happened after 10 pm last night at the Arco station at Delridge/Orchard. According to the preliminary SPD summary report, a man tried to steal a vehicle, but the victim was able to recover it “before the (thief) could drive it completely away from the scene.” The preliminary report adds, “During the incident, a handgun was discharged,” but doesn’t say whose gun or how (we have a followup question out on that). Police arrested a 42-year-old man and note that he “was found to have an outstanding $100,000 warrant for second-degree assault” (the jail roster shows the warrant is from Kitsap County).

THWARTED THEFT #2: This happened around 7:30 pm Monday. According to the police-report narrative, a driver told police that a man she knew had tried to carjack her in the alley of an apartment complex in the 2500 block of SW Trenton. Though the would-be carjacker had a gun, according to the victim, she managed to hide the keys, and get out of the car; when someone shouted that police were coming, the suspect and a female companion ran to a vehicle described in the report as a “gold 4-door Volkswagen” and fled. No arrest reported.