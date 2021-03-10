West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting, and what else is up for your Wednesday

(Photo by Machel Spence)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE UPDATES: At noon online, the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets, with updates on bridge-repair planning, low-bridge access, and more. Here’s the agenda; here’s where to watch.

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD: 3:30 pm online, the board holds its regular twice-monthly meeting, as the district edges toward returning some students to in-person learning. The agenda has viewing information.

BAR-S CLEANUP: 5:15-6:15 pm, you’re invited again this evening to show up at Bar-S (64th SW/SW Admiral Way) to help prepare it for the West Seattle Little League season – details in our preview.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm online, our area’s largest political organization has its regular monthly meeting. Register here to get the viewing/participation link; preview the agenda in this month’s newsletter.

What are we missing? Send your event info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!