WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Thursday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Clouds are back – but last night’s sunset sneaked in some color, as shown in Michael Burke‘s photo featuring a ferry south of Blake Island:
ROAD WORK
Sylvan Way – Today is the day crews were scheduled to return to complete work on the section east of High Point where drainage work was done.
Delridge project – Here are the closures, repaving, utility work locstions.
TRANSIT
Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules. REMINDER: The Metro “service change” takes effect Saturday – here’s our preview of local changes.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
360th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: Tenth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS