WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Thursday watch

March 18, 2021 6:03 am
6:03 AM: Good morning! Clouds are back – but last night’s sunset sneaked in some color, as shown in Michael Burke‘s photo featuring a ferry south of Blake Island:

ROAD WORK

Sylvan Way – Today is the day crews were scheduled to return to complete work on the section east of High Point where drainage work was done.

Delridge projectHere are the closures, repaving, utility work locstions.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules. REMINDER: The Metro “service change” takes effect Saturday – here’s our preview of local changes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

360th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Tenth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

