WEEKEND PREVIEW: Taste of White Center on Saturday

(WSB photo, Taste of White Center 2024)

One of the biggest events this weekend will span just three hours Saturday afternoon in downtown White Center! Bring your appetite and money to the Taste of White Center, noon-3 pm tomorrow:

White Center Food Bank is excited to bring together our neighborhood’s wide variety of restaurants for a family-friendly event and fundraiser. With 30+ restaurants participating, attendees purchase $5 tickets to try a varietyof foods like banh mi sandwiches, bubble tea, tacos, pizza and much more. Iconic restaurants like Puffy Pandy,Sap Sap Lao Cafe, Young’s, Salvadorean Bakery, and others are ready to serve up amazing bites.

Join us for a fun-filled event with food, vendors, kid’s area, music and much more! Each ticket is an opportunity to taste a small plate, drink or dessert from participating restaurants. All ticket proceeds support the White Center Food Bank, while sponsorship dollars go to the restaurants to purchase ingredients and pay for event costs.

Tickets will be available for purchase at a central location in downtown White Center (intersection of 16th Ave SW & 98th St). A ‘menu’ will be given to each attendee at the time of ticket purchase, with a map and details on restaurants and items available. This is a first come, first served event, with limited quantities available at each establishment.

This year, by popular demand, Taste of White Center will feature exclusive event merchandise available with suggested donation while supplies last. From limited-edition t-shirts to hats and tote bags, every purchase directly supports White Center Food Bank programs.

In addition, White Center Food Bank is proud to debut their community recipe book, “Bringing People Together One Plate at a Time.” The cookbook is a heartfelt collection of recipes shared by members of the White Center Food Bank community from staff, volunteers and community partners, highlighting the rich cultural traditions, stories, and flavors that make White Center unique. Copies of the recipe book will be available for a suggested donation of $40, with proceeds benefiting the White Center Food Bank and Dream of Wild Health.

White Center Food Bank looks forward to hosting this celebration and sharing the diverse culinary talents of our

neighborhood around the one thing that always brings community together: FOOD!