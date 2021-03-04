WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Thursday watch

5:44 AM: Good morning! Rain is on the way again.

ROAD WORK

1st Avenue South Bridge – Friday night brings the start of the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge work, with that side of the bridge closing 9 pm to 6 am Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday. The West Seattle low bridge will extend its all-access hours until 6 am for both of those closures.

Delridge project – Here’s the list of this week’s work zones. …

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

346th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Eighth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.