WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Friday watch, with 1st Avenue South Bridge lane closures

6:07 AM: Good morning! Another sunny day! Likely on our way to another glowing sunset like last night, photographed by Marc Milrod:

ROAD WORK

1st Avenue South Bridge – Southbound lane closures continue today:

*Through noon Monday (March 15th), two southbound lanes closed around the clock

*The entire southbound bridge is scheduled to close Sunday night (March 14th) and Monday night (March 15th), 9 pm-5 am both nights

Delridge project – Here’s the plan through today. Though it’s not mentioned there, a Metro alert suggests Saturday work at Delridge/Genesee – we’re trying to get more info.

West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway – As noted Monday, work has begun on Phase 2, including 42nd SW south of The Junction.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules – but tomorrow, note this Route 50 reroute during work at Delridge/Genesee.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

354th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Ninth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – remember those southbound lane closures:

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.