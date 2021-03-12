West Seattle, Washington

WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Friday watch, with 1st Avenue South Bridge lane closures

March 12, 2021
6:07 AM: Good morning! Another sunny day! Likely on our way to another glowing sunset like last night, photographed by Marc Milrod:

ROAD WORK

1st Avenue South BridgeSouthbound lane closures continue today:

*Through noon Monday (March 15th), two southbound lanes closed around the clock

*The entire southbound bridge is scheduled to close Sunday night (March 14th) and Monday night (March 15th), 9 pm-5 am both nights

Delridge project – Here’s the plan through today. Though it’s not mentioned there, a Metro alert suggests Saturday work at Delridge/Genesee – we’re trying to get more info.

West Seattle Neighborhood GreenwayAs noted Monday, work has begun on Phase 2, including 42nd SW south of The Junction.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules – but tomorrow, note this Route 50 reroute during work at Delridge/Genesee.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

354th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Ninth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – remember those southbound lane closures:

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

