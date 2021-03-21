UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Info sessions planned

If you’re eligible for Medicare, or approaching eligibility, you might need some expert help. In West Seattle, Patrice Lewis of We Speak Medicare (WSB sponsor) is offering just that, in two online info sessions coming up. Here’s the announcement:

Medicare Health Insurance is confusing – the way it works, the options available, what to consider, what steps to take – but you want to choose the best plan for your particular situation.

Come and join a Zoom informational presentation to get help with your decision-making. We’ll go over Medicare basics and look at the different types of plans available to you – 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 30th, or 3:30 pm Friday, April 2nd.

To sign up, send an email to patricelewis@wespeakmedicare.org and I’ll send you the session link. Or call 206.430.3782.