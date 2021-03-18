Ren Reiki in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome Ren Reiki as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what Jill would like you to know about what she offers:

First of all, there are many amazing energy healers in and around Seattle. I’m thankful to be part of the community. I think people should choose me because they resonate with my philosophy and spirit. Reiki is a beautiful type of healing that is gentle and can be done in conjunction with other therapies, such as massage, physical therapy, behavioral therapy, or counseling. It activates and encourages your body’s natural healing abilities and can even be used pre- or post-operations and procedures.

I believe that many of us have experienced physical, mental, or emotional trauma or chronic stress. This can manifest in physical issues. The sense of calm and peace Reiki can bring helps give many a heart-centered perspective.

My clients say that I have a calming demeanor and a kind, compassionate nature. I always strive to be a place of ease for those who visit and many say I have lightened their mental state and find themselves smiling, by the time they leave.

Because Reiki is gentle, the changes felt might be subtle. Maybe that week you feel uplifted and focused, enjoying the little things more. Maybe your mind hasn’t been a hamster wheel of stress and “what-if’s.” Perhaps you realize a few days later, that chronic pain doesn’t seem as bad.

Reiki is kind of like a walk at the beach. For some, it’s a few random times a year that feel right. For others, it can be weekly while going through a tough time (like divorce or grief). It’s different for everyone. We’ll work together to find what’s right for you. I am a West Seattle girl, born and raised. I’m also a member of the International Association of Reiki Professionals.

Find out more about Ren Reiki at renreikiws.com, where you can book an appointment online, or call 206-313-9941.

