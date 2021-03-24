Public safety and public art @ HPAC, and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Colorful sunset last week, photographed by Lynn Hall)

Coming up in the hours ahead:

WSHS DONATION DRIVE: Noon-2 pm, as previewed here – West Seattle High School students are collecting food and essential supplies for families. Take donations to the north entrance at 3000 California SW.

SCHOOL BOARD: 3:30 pm, the board’s regular twice-monthly meeting includes items related to in-person learning, such as approval of the new elementary/K-8 schedules, plus other proposals including renaming the Southwest Athletic Complex in honor of longtime grounds manager Nino Cantu. The meeting agenda explains how to watch/listen.

HPAC: 7 pm online meeting of the community council for Highland Park, South Delridge, and Riverview, with two spotlight guests focusing on public art and public safety:

Guest – Kristen Ramirez from the Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs will talk about public art being planned in conjunction with the Highland/Holden intersection improvements. Guest – District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold will discuss City Council thinking on Public Safety budgeting and alternative programs being developed to support police work in the community.

The HPAC website has details on how to attend via video or by phone.

CHIEF SEALTH PTSA: 7 pm online, the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA meets, with updates on reopening as well as the organization’s future. Register here to attend.