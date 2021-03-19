LAST CALL: West Seattle Junction egg-hunt tote bags almost sold out

Two weeks from tomorrow, in pandemic-era style, the West Seattle Junction Association hosts three sessions of egg-hunting, as previously previewed. Participation is limited to purchasers of special goodie-filled tote bags, and just a few dozen are left. Here’s the WSJA update:

The Junction volunteers are busily stuffing almost 2,000 eggs that will be hidden around The Junction. There’s three start times for socially distanced bunnies and chickies too. The community support has been overwhelming; we’re almost sold out of the 300 earth-friendly totes and Easter Egg Hunt spaces (less than 50 remain)– it’s $30 for both. The totes will be filled with local items from around the Junction too – books from Pegasus Book Exchange, brownies from Bakery Nouveau, cookies from Hotwire Coffee, toys from Curious Kids and Fleurt and chocolate bunnies & carrots from beloved Husky Deli. Parents will know their kiddos will have a fun and safe time, while also supporting their favorite small businesses.

While they last, you can order tote bags (and choose your egg-hunt time) by going here.