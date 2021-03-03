COUNTDOWN: 1 month to West Seattle Junction egg hunt!

That giant rainbow bunny is looking for a new home. It will be joining the family of whoever wins a raffle that’s part of the West Seattle Junction Easter Egg Hunt, now exactly one month away, in three sessions on Saturday, April 3rd. To be part of the egg hunt, you need to buy a special tote bag from the West Seattle Junction Association for $30 – 100 have been sold, with about 200 left. The bags come with a variety of goodies including five raffle tickets for the bunny (and other prizes TBA), with the drawing planned for the day after the egg hunt. You can order a tote bag by going here, with options for pickup at a Junction merchant or the WSJA office on April 1 or 2, or delivery on April 2, or egg-hunt-day pickup.

P.S. WSJA is also hunting for individuals or groups to volunteer for the event – you can sign up here.