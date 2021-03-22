Inspired Home: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor – Mitch Moore with Inspired Home. New sponsors get the chance to explain what they do – here’s what Mitch would like you to know:

I have been an established General Contractor in West Seattle for over 20 years.

Although I have worked throughout Seattle and Bellevue, West Seattle is my home, where I have raised my family and been an integral part of the community and where I focus my work efforts.

My work has been featured in Seattle Met Magazine, Upscale Living Magazine, and I have been awarded accolades by Curbed Seattle, and HGTV.

I personally manage each project and am on-site throughout the day. Your home is my office.

I take great pride that my reputation has been built on being on-time and on-budget.

I enjoy the creative design process, creating new spaces that fit your needs aesthetically and within your budget parameters.

Whether you want your dream kitchen or a simple kitchen change-out, you are ready to finish your basement, finally add a Master Suite or want to remove walls to create an open concept living space, I am happy to help conceptualize and deliver a quality project.

I very much look forward to assisting you with the transformation of your space.

Mitch Moore, Inspired Home

West Seattle

206-427-0325

