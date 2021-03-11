West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, March edition

March 11, 2021 5:50 pm
Emily Juarez is one of the artists you can meet during tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. She’s at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) until 7 pm – preview her work here. WSR is one of the newest participants in the Art Walk. You can visit several other businesses hosting artist receptions tonight – from North Admiral to Arbor Heights – or you can enjoy art online; the official Art Walk preview for this month explains how (and where, and when – as late as 9 pm for at least one venue)!

