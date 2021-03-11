West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

UPDATE: Shooting at 30th/Roxbury

March 11, 2021 7:22 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
(Added: WSB photo)

7:22 PM: A Seattle Fire “scenes of violence” response is headed to 30th/Roxbury after a report of gunfire, possibly a drive-by shooting that left cars damaged too. One person is reported injured. The Guardian One helicopter may be joining the search. More to come.

7:29 PM: Though SPD and SFD are assisting, most of this is unfolding on the county side of Roxbury. The vehicle description so far: Black Charger, last seen southbound on 30th. Guardian One is arriving in the area.

7:39 PM: Deputies have told dispatch that witnesses said two other people were shot but left the scene to go directly to a hospital. The victim who was at the scene when SFD medics arrived is being taken to Harborview. … At the scene, we’re told only that the victim is male. Meantime, Guardian One has moved on, as the shooter is believed to be long gone.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting at 30th/Roxbury"

  • Scott March 11, 2021 (7:28 pm)
    Heard at least 10 shots from24th and Trenton.

    • WSB March 11, 2021 (7:35 pm)
      First word of this was somebody calling in that they heard gunfire from 35th/102nd. That was before they discovered someone actually saw the shooting near 30th/Roxbury, and the victim turned up at the gas station.

  • Dustin Vern March 11, 2021 (7:36 pm)
    I live a few blocks away. Multiple guns sounded at once. Definitely not a single person involved. 

  • Westwood March 11, 2021 (7:39 pm)
    My husband was at Ross earlier and saw people in a black charger arguing with someone in another car. Wonder if it is the same car???

