UPDATE: Shooting at 30th/Roxbury

(Added: WSB photo)

7:22 PM: A Seattle Fire “scenes of violence” response is headed to 30th/Roxbury after a report of gunfire, possibly a drive-by shooting that left cars damaged too. One person is reported injured. The Guardian One helicopter may be joining the search. More to come.

7:29 PM: Though SPD and SFD are assisting, most of this is unfolding on the county side of Roxbury. The vehicle description so far: Black Charger, last seen southbound on 30th. Guardian One is arriving in the area.

7:39 PM: Deputies have told dispatch that witnesses said two other people were shot but left the scene to go directly to a hospital. The victim who was at the scene when SFD medics arrived is being taken to Harborview. … At the scene, we’re told only that the victim is male. Meantime, Guardian One has moved on, as the shooter is believed to be long gone.