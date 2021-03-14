GRATITUDE: Hoping to reward the kindness of Jake, Alex, and canine companion

From the WSB inbox:

TO: Jake, Alex & their German Shepherd Guardian – REWARD*

These are the stellar people who took the time to hear my pleas for someone with jumper cables to help, so I could drive what turned out to be my battery-dead car to an appointment 9 minutes away, with only 20 minutes to spare!

GOOD SAMARITANS

After Jake ran 3 blocks to drive his car to Alaska Junction, and had tried two different methods to give my car a jump, we realized it was useless. With polite caution, he said, “I don’t know how you would feel agreeing, but I am willing to drive you.”

Without hesitation, and a good deal of relief, I eagerly nodded yes, and off we went. I arrived at the vaccination tent on Thistle on the dot of my assigned time. Double YES!

So to JAKE, ALEX and their COMPANION, t h a n k y o u , for stopping and offering me a hand. I got a free Lyft home, thanks to the county; and my car will be running for my follow-up vaccination, March 18th!

A Very Grateful Neighbor,

Janette Brown

* PS – I have called Husky Deli and arranged a $20 credit for the two humans of your party to go get grilled sandwiches there. I am partial to their veggie option, with yellow mustard & sauerkraut; but you can use the credit for anything from savory to chocolate or homemade ice cream! ; > DO BRING YOUR DOG with, and identify yourselves as THE GOOD SAMARITANS who helped Janette Brown!