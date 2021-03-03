West Seattle, Washington

03 Wednesday

42℉

GARDENING: Friends of Roxhill Elementary fundraiser

March 3, 2021 9:36 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Gardening | How to help | West Seattle news

If you’re planning on planting this spring – whether in a yard or in containers – here’s a way to help a local school group along the way. From Friends of Roxhill Elementary:

Spring Flower Fundraiser for Friends of Roxhill Elementary

We are partnering with Flower Power Fundraising to sell flower bulbs, kitchen garden herbs, sprouts, seeds and more to bring some joy to your home garden or window sill this spring.

Check out our fundraising website: friendsofroxhill.fpfundraising.com

Order deadline is May 15, 2021

Email friendsofroxhill@gmail.com with any questions

Share This

No Replies to "GARDENING: Friends of Roxhill Elementary fundraiser"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.