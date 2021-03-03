GARDENING: Friends of Roxhill Elementary fundraiser

If you’re planning on planting this spring – whether in a yard or in containers – here’s a way to help a local school group along the way. From Friends of Roxhill Elementary:

Spring Flower Fundraiser for Friends of Roxhill Elementary We are partnering with Flower Power Fundraising to sell flower bulbs, kitchen garden herbs, sprouts, seeds and more to bring some joy to your home garden or window sill this spring. Check out our fundraising website: friendsofroxhill.fpfundraising.com Order deadline is May 15, 2021 Email friendsofroxhill@gmail.com with any questions