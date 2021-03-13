West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

55℉

COUNTDOWN: 1 week to go! Free drop-off recycling, shredding at West Seattle event

March 13, 2021 12:42 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | How to help | West Seattle news

Another reminder so you can get ready this weekend – next weekend starts with the FREE recycling/shredding event presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce, 9 am-noon Saturday, March 20th. Different location this year so there’s lots of room to distance – the expansive north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Guidelines for what the event will and won’t take:

ACCEPTED ITEMS INCLUDE:
Styrofoam
Household batteries
Fluorescent tubes and bulbs
Small electronics
Paper for shredding (limit 4 boxes) – you CAN bring confidential documents

NOT-ACCEPTED ITEMS INCLUDE:
Automotive waste
Furniture
Broken household goods
Construction waste
Latex paint
Large appliances
Garbage or yard waste
Hazardous waste
Car seats
Non-recyclable or non-reusable items
Commercial loads
NO clothing/linens (due to capacity)
NO household goods (due to capacity)

Masking/distancing protocol and other info is on the WSJA’s preview page.

P.S. The sponsoring nonprofits run on volunteer power, and a couple spots remain for peoplr to help the event go smoothly. Sign up here!

Share This

No Replies to "COUNTDOWN: 1 week to go! Free drop-off recycling, shredding at West Seattle event"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.