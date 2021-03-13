COUNTDOWN: 1 week to go! Free drop-off recycling, shredding at West Seattle event

Another reminder so you can get ready this weekend – next weekend starts with the FREE recycling/shredding event presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce, 9 am-noon Saturday, March 20th. Different location this year so there’s lots of room to distance – the expansive north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Guidelines for what the event will and won’t take:

ACCEPTED ITEMS INCLUDE:

Styrofoam

Household batteries

Fluorescent tubes and bulbs

Small electronics

Paper for shredding (limit 4 boxes) – you CAN bring confidential documents NOT-ACCEPTED ITEMS INCLUDE:

Automotive waste

Furniture

Broken household goods

Construction waste

Latex paint

Large appliances

Garbage or yard waste

Hazardous waste

Car seats

Non-recyclable or non-reusable items

Commercial loads

NO clothing/linens (due to capacity)

NO household goods (due to capacity)

Masking/distancing protocol and other info is on the WSJA’s preview page.

P.S. The sponsoring nonprofits run on volunteer power, and a couple spots remain for peoplr to help the event go smoothly. Sign up here!