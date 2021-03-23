CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 3/23/2021 roundup

Another anniversary tops our pandemic roundup tonight:

ONE YEAR SINCE ‘STAY HOME’ ORDER: Though the West Seattle Bridge closure might be your most vivid memory from one year ago tonight, there was one other big announcement – at 5:30 pm on March 23, 2020, Gov. Inslee announced the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. He promised, “This challenge is temporary” – at least two weeks, he speculated. Instead, it lasted two months.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals – we note a glitch on that page; while the totals are updated, the “change from yesterday” numbers were not changed from the previous day, so we’ve done the correct math:

*85,733 people have tested positive, 104 more than yesterday’s total

*1,455 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*5,232 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*950,579 people have been tested, 1,418 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 84.416/1,441/5,185/936,284.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 124.2 million cases worldwide, 29.9 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

CHIEF GETS VACCINATED: Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins was at the city-run Rainier Beach site today to get his first shot:

(SFD photo)

Acting SFD Capt. Brian Wallace administered the shot. More details are on the SFD Fireline site.

IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE AND LOOKING FOR AN APPOINTMENT … here are the links to try:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)\

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Here’s another search to try

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

LEFTOVERS? The city-run West Seattle site offers leftover vaccine at day’s end to people who are there in hopes of getting lucky – but they sort by age, and so far we haven’t heard of anyone outside their 60s getting vaccinated this way.

IN-PERSON LEARNING: The Seattle Public Schools board meeting tomorrow is likely to have some updates, as well as action items such s approval of the new elementary and K-8 schedules.

