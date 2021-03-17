BIZNOTE: Luna Park Café turnING 32

Happy 32nd anniversary to Luna Park Café! Tomorrow’s the big day, and to celebrate, the café will be offering Birthday Cake Shakes for $4. In his message about the milestone, proprietor John Bennett also sent us a photo from the past:

He explains, “This is a picture of it before we got started in September 1988. Was Pat and Ron’s Tavern.” Read more history on the café website (and note that this was NOT the site of the amusement park with the same name – that was on the water at Duwamish Head).