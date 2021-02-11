WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Light snow!

No, that’s not snow in our photo – it’s salt, seen on SW Thistle east of California SW, as SDOT crews continue their pre-treatment of roads. However, we’ve been hearing about flurries all day – thanks to everyone who’s texted/called (206-293-6302 is our 24/7 hotline), emailed, and/or tweeted, from North Admiral to south of White Center. The light snow we’re seeing right now is exactly what was forecast, and the National Weather Service does NOT expect snow to accumulate today/tonight (though the temperature’s only in the mid-30s). The heavier snow is still predicted for tomorrow afternoon and beyond. We’re awaiting the mid-afternoon forecast updates, though, so we’ll see if anything changes!
