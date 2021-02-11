West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

33℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Light snow!

February 11, 2021 2:03 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

No, that’s not snow in our photo – it’s salt, seen on SW Thistle east of California SW, as SDOT crews continue their pre-treatment of roads. However, we’ve been hearing about flurries all day – thanks to everyone who’s texted/called (206-293-6302 is our 24/7 hotline), emailed, and/or tweeted, from North Admiral to south of White Center. The light snow we’re seeing right now is exactly what was forecast, and the National Weather Service does NOT expect snow to accumulate today/tonight (though the temperature’s only in the mid-30s). The heavier snow is still predicted for tomorrow afternoon and beyond. We’re awaiting the mid-afternoon forecast updates, though, so we’ll see if anything changes!

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Light snow!"

  • helpermonkey February 11, 2021 (2:25 pm)
    Reply

    I saw a snow plow ready and waiting at the tennis courts by Lincoln Park! 

  • miws February 11, 2021 (2:39 pm)
    Reply

    Coming down in S. Delridge. I don’t see it sticking, though… —Mike

  • AMD February 11, 2021 (2:41 pm)
    Reply

    If you have a chance (and the salt), it’s helpful to at least salt/sand the path delivery folks take to your door, incase it does accumulate or freeze solid overnight.  I’ll do the hard core sanding/salting tomorrow when I have more time (and help) but thawed and cleared stairs are a big help!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.