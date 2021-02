2:07 PM: After a sunny morning, an unsettled afternoon – A reader texted that short clip of hail (or something like it – graupel, sleet, etc. …) in the Lincoln Park area. On Twitter, @WestSeaWX described it as a thunderstorm with an “expanded Puget Sound convergence zone” setting up behind it. Other areas including Fairmount Park and High Point reported the icy shower too.

2:36 PM: Classic Seattle almost-spring … the sun’s out again.