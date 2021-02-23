WEST SEATTLE SCOUTING: Troop 284’s weekend welcome

West Seattle’s Troop 284 had reason to celebrate this past Saturday. The photos and report are from Eric Linxweiler:

Troop 284 (founded 105 years ago, the oldest in the region) welcomed new Cub Scouts into Scouting BSA. This includes two new young ladies, who continue leading the way for women in scouting. All scouts entered in at the top rank of Cub Scouting as well (Arrow of Light). Katie Miller (top right in photo above) served as their den leader for all five years they were at Pack 284. We are very excited to continue to prepare our scouts and eager to get outside for fun again.

The photos are in small groups, Eric explains, because they had the new members and their families arrive at staggered times for safe distancing.

The troop then had its regular meeting via conference call last night.