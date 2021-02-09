WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red/gray Civic

Here’s a distinctively painted stolen car to look for. The report and photo are from Yvette:

Our car was stolen. We discovered it missing today, Monday, February 9, from the parking lot of the apartment building we live in in North Delridge. We have reason to believe it was stolen overnight. It is a 1991 Honda Civic 3-door. The original color is red, but the roof has been painted gray, as has the front, and there are multi-colored squares stenciled onto the hood and the sides. License plate is: 756-ZOQ.

If you see it, call 911.