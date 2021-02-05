WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car, bikes to watch for

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
CAR STOLEN: Posted in the WSB Community Forums – a black 2013 Ford C-Max stolen this morning from 9th/Barton, plates BWN5798. Call 911 if you see it.
BICYCLES STOLEN FROM GARAGE: The photos and report are from Paul:
We live in Seaview on 49th and had two black Marin Fairfax SC bikes, sizes M and L, stolen out of our garage between 4 am and 5 am [early Thursday]. The thief also took Ortlieb panniers, and other small things. One of the bikes has a follow-me-tandem attachment on it. We have security video of the thief but for some reason our motion sensor did not trigger the alarm. Our son had left the door open, unfortunately.
The bikes also both have rear racks (not shown in the photo). Police report 2021-902137
