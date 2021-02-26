WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arbor Heights SWAT response; stolen bicycle

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch notes today:

ARBOR HEIGHTS EARLY-MORNING SWAT RESPONSE: Some questions this morning about a SWAT response in Arbor Heights, near California/100th. The CSI vehicle above was still there when we went by at midmorning but the only officers we found were plainclothes detectives who told us they could not speak with media. So far the only information we have been able to found out is that it involved a warrant from outside the Southwest Precinct.

STOLEN BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Henry:

We noticed our bike was stolen today. It was locked to the staircase and the lock chain was cut open. It’s a pink Specialized Sirrus 2.0. Must have happened in the last few days, we’ve been home and didn’t hear anything.

This happened in the 6600 block of SW Admiral Way and has been reported to police.