WEATHER, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Post-holiday Tuesday morning watch

6:07 AM: Good morning. Still melting – with a showery forecast today, high in the 40s – and still some snow out there. Shouldn’t be as slushy as Monday’s roads, though – Eric Bell shared this view:
TRANSIT: Metro is back on regular routes. … The Water Taxi is back in service … The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route is back to 2-boat service.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES: 330th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how things are looking:
Low Bridge: Sixth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
