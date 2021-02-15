STONE COTTAGE: ‘Story Stones’ events wrap up as move looms

The community campaign to Save The Stone Cottage continues. Tonight, two notes – first, the results of the final “Story Stones” competition. If you missed the karaoke-style concert/trivia event last Friday night, here’s the first 15 minutes:

At about 6:40 in, you’ll see the first singers, Lora and Steve from the West Seattle Junction Association – then in the final minute, 14 minutes in, Caspar Babypants‘ guest performance. Everyone who showed up for the event on Zoom had the chance to answer trivia questions related to the songs. Winners were Dan and Joanie Jacobs, who get a gift certificate to a West Seattle restaurant and the coveted fourth and final “Story Stone.” Guest performers also included reps from local businesses both musical (including WSB sponsors Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop, and of course Easy Street Records) and not (Husky Deli, Beveridge Place Pub, Salty’s [WSB sponsor], and more). Now, an update on the plan to move the Stone Cottage before its longtime home at 1123 Harbor Avenue SW gets redeveloped:

(January photo by Mark Jaroslaw)

Jeff McCord from Save The Stone Cottage tells WSB, “We don’t know an exact move date due to the developer’s permitting still being underway. We will of course announce more details as we learn them, but we believe it may not occur until sometime in March (or possibly later) at this point.” They’re still actively crowdfunding to pay for the move and a temporary home for the historic stone-studded structure.