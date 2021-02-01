Remembering Frances Nitkey, 1922-2021

Family and friends are remembering Frances Nitkey, and sharing this with the community:

Frances Leona Fagan Nitkey

January 26, 1922-January 20, 2021

Frances Leona Fagan Nitkey was born in The Dalles, Oregon in 1922. In her Alki home on January 20th of this year, surrounded by the love and care of her family, in comfort and peace, she took her last breath, one week shy of her 99th birthday.

Frances was born a Fagan, a proud, Irish Fagan. She grew up during the Great Depression. When most were out of work, her Dad, Daniel Patrick Fagan, was employed by the Fisher Flour Mill and his dream job with the Railroad as a brakeman. He had 2 jobs during the Great Depression, they were fortunate, they were blessed, and they gave thanks to God for it.

While attending nursing school at Sacred Heart in Spokane, she met the love of her life John W. Nitkey at Gonzaga University. They were married for 68 ½ years till John’s death in 2012. Together they had 6 children. Those 6 children gave them 16 grandchildren, those 16 grandchildren gave them 23 great-grandchildren, and now there are 3 great-great-grandchildren. There are many who look upon her as a 2nd mother or a second grandmother. She was loved by many.

Frances loved to help people. She knew what she wanted to do with her life at a very early age. She never wanted to do anything else but to be a nurse. She worked graveyard shift for many years in the nursery at Renton Hospital, while Dad stayed home with the kids. She’d then come home, and they’d meet in the driveway, he’d head off to work and she would take care of the children. I’m not sure when she found time to sleep.

Memorial service was held on her 99th birthday, January 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Live stream of the service can still be viewed at facebook.com/olgparishseattle/videos/252758342880339 – an active Facebook account is NOT needed. Following the funeral Mass, a graveyard service and burial at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, where she will rest next to her husband.

Frances was proceeded in death by her parents Daniel Patrick Fagan and Lucy Lee Terhune Fagan, her husband John W. Nitkey and her 4 siblings Daniel W. Fagan, Lucille Stout, Lee Fagan, Joseph Fagan. Frances is survived by her children Daniel Nitkey, Joan Kocharhook (Steve), Susan Griffin, Frances Kahler (Rick), Kathy Hostenske, and Lawrence Nitkey.

The Nitkey Family would like to thank Carelinx for the loving care they provided our mom, and ALL our supportive friends and family, for their kind words, thoughts, and prayers.

Remembrance may be made in Frances Nitkey’s name to Our Lady of Guadalupe in West Seattle.