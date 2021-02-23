PHOTOS: See what’s ‘new’ inside reopened Poggie Tavern

Now that Poggie Tavern in The Junction has reopened, you can get a look at what’s new inside, after some work done during the closure. Co-proprietor Joel Stedman invited us to stop by to see the “aquarium bar” – and we discovered that some of what’s new is also ‘old’:

For example, there’s a tribute to Alki Tavern, the legendary dive bar that closed eight years ago to make way for redevelopment:

In that spirit, a souvenir from another West Seattle dive bar that’s had its last call, the Tug Inn, holds a spot at the Poggie too (as shown here last summer):

And then there’s Klaus:

Klaus was a Poggie regular who wanted some of his ashes put in a flask and left at the bar. The flask is placed near the stool he always sat at. Meantime, here’s a wider look behind the bar:

It’s been a year since Joel and wife Margo Beaver took over the Poggie (4717 California SW), whose previous owners had run it for 23 years. The Poggie is open noon-11 pm every day.