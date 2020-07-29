BIZNOTE: The Tug has indeed sailed away

Lots of questions recently about the fence up at the long-closed Tug Inn (2216 SW Orchard), known as Tug Tavern until 2008. Its owners confirm they’ve closed permanently. The site was sold back in February – its new owner is Bee’s Plumbing and Heating, whose co-proprietor Melissa tells us they’ve grown so much in three years, they had to get out of their home-based digs in Gatewood. For now they’ll use the ex-tavern building for storage, and they have an office trailer on the site, but eventually they plan to build their own office/warehouse. As for the Tug’s operators, we reached out via email and got this response:

Regrettably we will be closing the Tug at this time. We lost our lease at its current location and will be taking a pause as our family decides next steps. We have appreciated the support and community love over the years. We don’t know what the future holds but hope the best for the West Seattle community in these difficult times. Cheers!

Hal and Gloria

By the way – one Tug fixture, we learned, has found a new home in The Junction: