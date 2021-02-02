Notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

How rainy has it been? The through-the-windshield, under-the-bridge view by Jerry Simmons captures it. Through early this morning, the official gauge at Sea-Tac had recorded almost an inch, and we’re almost four inches past normal for the year so far. Off-and-on rain is expected for the rest of the day. A few other notes:

TERMINAL 5 UPDATE: This is on the agenda when Seattle and Tacoma port commissioners meet online at 11:30 am as the Northwest Seaport Alliance managing members – info’s in our preview.

COVID TESTING AT MADISON MS: Noon-4 pm, Neighborcare is offering a walk-up, outdoor COVID-19 testing clinic. All welcome. (3429 45th SW)

CURBSIDE LIBRARY SERVICE; Noon-6 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).