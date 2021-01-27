COVID TESTING: Clinic at Madison MS next Tuesday

If you need to get tested for COVID-19, a one-day community clinic is coming to Madison Middle School next Tuesday (February 2nd). Here’s the announcement:

Neighborcare Health and Seattle Public Schools Present: Community Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing is available for all students, staff, family, and community members in this outdoor event. Everyone is eligible to receive a test regardless of insurance or immigration status. Testing is also FREE for everyone. We will bill your insurance if you have it, but will not charge a fee if you do not have insurance or your insurance does not cover testing. On-site interpretation services available through phone.

Date: Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 from 12:00-4:00 pm

Location: Madison Middle School: 3429 45th Avenue SW

For questions, please contact: Neighborcare Community Access Team at 206-333-2524