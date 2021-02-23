Here’s what’s ahead for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Harley Broe)

A few notes about what’s happening:

PORT COMMISSION: Seattle port commissioners meet at noon online, followed by a 1:30 pm “study session” focused on economic recovery. Here’s the agenda, with viewing and commenting info.

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Here’s the announcement of the regular twice-weekly event:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Feb. 23, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden

Thursday, Feb. 25, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SCHOOL BUS CUT? The School Board plans a work session at 4:30 pm, online, to talk about possible cuts in transportation services, including the controversial proposal to drop bus service for most “option schools,” including two in West Seattle. Our preview includes a link to the agenda with viewing information.

SUNSET: 5:45 pm.