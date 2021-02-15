HELPING: Snow woes for blood supply = call for donations

While the snow’s been big fun for many people, it’s also caused some trouble, beyond stuck cars and delayed trash pickup. Bloodworks Northwest says 800 people have canceled appointments to donate blood because of the snow and icy roads. So if you can donate sometime soon, please do! If you can give by month’s end, Bloodworks NW says, “Give blood through February 28 and discover if you have COVID-19 antibodies. Positive donors could become convalescent plasma donors and help critically ill coronavirus patients directly.” A little further into the future, we note, you have another chance to donate without leaving West Seattle – the Senior Center in The Junction is hosting pop-up dates in March and April. It’s on the list of locations where donors can make appointments – go here or call 800-398-7888.