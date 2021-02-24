HELPING: 2 more schools’ dine-out fundraisers, including one happening now

Two more dine-out fundraisers for local schools, including late word of one happening now:

GENESEE HILL PTA @ CHIPOTLE: Just got word of this – the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA is fundraising with a dine-out event at Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW) tonight until 8 pm. If you go, show this flyer (on your phone), which also has a code to use if you order in advance online for pickup.

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA @ MISSION: This one’s happening Sunday (February 28th) at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) in Admiral: