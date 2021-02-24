HELPING: 2 more schools’ dine-out fundraisers, including one happening now

Two more dine-out fundraisers for local schools, including late word of one happening now:
GENESEE HILL PTA @ CHIPOTLE: Just got word of this – the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA is fundraising with a dine-out event at Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW) tonight until 8 pm. If you go, show this flyer (on your phone), which also has a code to use if you order in advance online for pickup.
ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA @ MISSION: This one’s happening Sunday (February 28th) at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) in Admiral:
We are thrilled to announce that Mission Cantina will generously donate 20% of all sales that the restaurant makes to Alki Elementary PTA on Sunday, February 28th, for their full hours of 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. This includes all food, alcohol, and gift cards!
To order regular menu items please call Mission directly at 206-937-8220 on February 28th. Please note, we are encouraging families to work with the restaurant directly rather than use 3rd party apps such as Grubhub and Ubereats to help the staff get more of the funds from tips and orders.
| 0 COMMENTS