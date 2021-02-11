HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, chilly pre-Valentine’s Day edition

In our photo above, that’s Reeve Washburn, coordinator of the West Seattle Art Walk – and tonight, Reeve is also a featured artist at one of the indoor receptions. Meet her and see her paintings at CAPERS (4525 California SW) in The Junction until 7 pm, just a few doors south of another of tonight’s receptions:

Until 8 pm, photographer Doug Early is at Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor). But if you can’t, or don’t want to, get out to any of the (distanced and masked, of course) receptions, you can enjoy Art Walk other ways – see some of the featured work on this month’s lineup update, for starters. That link is also where you’ll find out about businesses where you can see featured art all month long during regular hours; much of it is for sale, too. The Art Walk (co-sponsored by WSB) is every second Thursday.